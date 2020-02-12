Is Primus Planning A Rush Tribute Tour?

It sounds like Primus might be planning a Rush tribute for their upcoming tour with Wolfmother and The Sword. The tour, set to launch in June, is being billed as the “Tribute To Kings Tour” – a reference to the classic Rush album A Farewell To Kings. Primus has been covering Rush for years and performed the Kings track “Cygnus X-1” during last year’s tour with Slayer.

