Joan Jett Joins L7 on New Version of ‘Fake Friends’

L7 is back with a cover of Joan Jett’s 1983 track, “Fake Friends” with guest vocals and guitar from Jett herself. Vocalist Donita Sparks said in a statement: “To have Joan’s vocals on this track along mine is super surreal.” “Fake Friends” is personal to L7 with Sparks adding “Our band has experienced many ‘fake friends’, especially when you’re down. Some of the people you thought were your friends are nowhere to be found. It’s painful and it sucks. Then you find out who you’re true friends are.” The band also reworked their 2019 single “Burn, Baby” for a B-side called “Witchy Burn.”

