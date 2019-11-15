Judge Allows Nirvana’s Lawsuit Against Marc Jacobs Proceed

Nirvana’s lawsuit against fashion designer Marc Jacobs over his use of the Nirvana’s smiley face logo for a shirt in his Bootleg Redux Grunge Collection. Nirvana first filed the suit in 2018. Hollywood Reporter says a judge denied Jacobs motion to have the suit dismissed because of the, well, pretty obvious evidence that Jacobs swiped the band’s logo. Hollywood Reporter wrote that the judge said there’s only one difference between the logos, the use of an “M” and a “J” instead of using the letter “X” for eyes, believing that Jacobs was leading people to believe Nirvana endorsed the shirt.

