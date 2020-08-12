Just A Few More Days To Wait … Simulation Theory: The IMAX Experience

With live concerts canceled because of coronavirus, this might be the next best thing. British rockers Muse are bringing their historic 28 country Simulation Theory Tour to IMAX.

The new concert movie was filmed at London’s O2 Arena last September. It’ll feature 22 songs accompanied by a never-before-heard score. MUSE – Simulation Theory: The IMAX Experience will hit the super-sized screens next Monday (August 17). Then, it will be available a short time later to rent or download on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.