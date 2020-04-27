Music

Just How Much Did Post Malone Raise With His Nirvana Tribute Live Stream?

Not only did Post Malone win over Nirvana fans with his tribute concert live stream over the weekend, but he raised a ton of money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The crossover rap-rocker tore through 15 of the band’s classic songs and deeper tracks over 80 minutes with blink-182’s Travis Barker joining on drums. Since Friday’s performance ended, Post has brought in over $4 million and earned some high praise from those closest to the Seattle rockers. “I am moved!!!!!” read one tweet from Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselić, who later added, “GOOSEBUMPS! F*** YES. Go have a margarita @postmalone. Nothing but love from here. Congratulations.”

