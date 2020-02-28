Kings Of Leon Tease Upcoming Activity

Looks like Kings of Leon are teasing some big plans for this year. Taking to their Instagram on Thursday, the band posted three photos to the sparsely populated account. Earlier in the month, they shared a series of images, that when viewed in the app’s grid mode, show them in the studio. So far there are a few festival dates in Europe and a UK tour on their calendar. Meanwhile, their last album was released in 2016.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.