Kings of Leon Unveil New Video for ‘Going Nowhere’

Kings of Leon have released a fitting video for their song “Going Nowhere” that features frontman Caleb Followill serenading an empty club in Nashville. The video came with a message from the band that read “Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can.” and a link to Live Nation’s Global Relief Fund, which supports venue and tour crews impacted by the pandemic.

