Korn Channels ELO and Queen for New Album

Korn’s Jonathan Davis made a surprising statement to Kerrang about his band’s September 13th The Nothing album, saying that the new album “is full-on Queen and Electric Light Orchestra.” Davis says the vocal production is where you’ll hear tones from the two bands, saying “They were some of my influences and I wanted to do those big vocal beds. There are some songs that have 20-something vocal tracks on it.” The album will still retain a dark edge; Davis’ lyrics will reveal his “dark period” after his estranged wife passed away last year.

