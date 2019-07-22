Korn Cover Album Could One Day See A Release

While finishing their upcoming album, The Nothing, which will be out on September 13, Korn has also been laying down tracks for a potential collection of covers. Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu broke the news to The Art And Span Show, admitting, “We’re still trying to get ’em right.” As for which songs they’re giving the Korn treatment to, the bassist remained tight-lipped, only offering this hint: “They’re songs that you would never, ever think that we did.” Fieldy says the tracks are “pretty bangin’,” noting, “at some point, they’re gonna get released.

