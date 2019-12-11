Korn Launches New Online Documentary Series

Want a behind the scenes look at how Korn put together their latest release? Check out their new online documentary series. The premiere episode hit YouTube on Monday, which explores the production around the band’s concerts this year and the fans who joined them at shows. “Every night, the crowds are wild. I know that they feel the heartbeat of Korn. They feel it from us, we feel it from them,” says guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer in the 6-minute video. Korn hits the road in the new year with Breaking Benjamin, then teams up with Slipknot at Knotfest Japan in March before taking off across Europe.

