Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Cardigan Sold For $334,000

The first time late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s unwashed cardigan that he wore during 1994’s MTV Unplugged sold at auction it went for $137,000. Now the cardigan, still unwashed and burnt by cigarettes, just sold at auction again for a record-setting $334,000! Cobain’s left-handed Fender Mustang guitar was also sold during an auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York over the weekend. The guitar Cobain used on the In Utero Tour sold for $340,000. Auction and memorabilia experts say Cobain’s items are being sold not as collector’s items but as investor’s items, meaning that those who buy up his clothes and musical instruments know that they will resale for a much higher value as time goes on.

