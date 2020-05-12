Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Guitar Heads To Auction

It’s one of the most famous guitars in rock and it could be yours if you have deep enough pockets. Next month, Julien’s Auctions will put several items from Nirvana on the block, including the 1959 Martin D-18 acoustic guitar played by Kurt Cobain at their 1993 MTV Unplugged in New York performance. According to Julien’s CEO Darren Julien, bidding won’t start cheap, estimated to begin at $1 million. Too steep? The gavel will also fall on Kurt’s smashed Fender Strat used on the In Utero tour, the shirt he wore in the “Heart-Shaped Box” video, the setlist from the Unplugged show, and lyrics sheets from the cover songs played that day.

