Music

Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugges Guitar Sells for Over $6 Million

Posted on

The guitar that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain used during the band’s 1993 MTV Unplugged performance is now the most expensive guitar ever sold. The 1959 Martin D-18E was only supposed to fetch maybe $2 million at auction, but RODE Microphones founder Peter Freedman won the auction with a $6,010,000 bid.

Prior to this auction, the most expensive guitar ever sold was a black Fender Stratocaster owned Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. That guitar sold for nearly $4 million at auction.

Back in 2019 the unwashed cardigan that Cobain wore during the MTV Unplugged appearance fetched over $330,000.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top