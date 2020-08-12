Kurt Cobain’s Signed Home Insurance Policy Up For Grabs

It’s fair to say, most people don’t usually get excited about an insurance policy. But, if you are a Kurt Cobain fan, you might like this one. A super-rare document featuring the late Nirvana frontman’s full signature is up for auction.

He usually only signed his name Kurt. This piece of paper shows Kurt D. Cobain. TMZ reports the Chase Bank insurance company letter is dated 74 days before Cobain was found dead in his Seattle home. Yes, it’s the policy for that house.

Kurt Cobain-Signed Home Insurance Policy From Death House Hits Auction https://t.co/xJyJNBorrd — TMZ (@TMZ) August 12, 2020

It’s expected to go for over $100,000. Last month, Cobain set a Guinness World Record for the most expensive guitar sold at auction when his 1959 Martin D-18E went for $6,010,000.