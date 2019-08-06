Lana Del Rey Covers Donovan

Lana Del Rey has been hitting the covers scene and ruining songs that didn’t need her sleepy treatment, recently putting out a version of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time”. On Monday, the singer unveiled her spin on another classic. For the new Guillermo del Toro horror flick Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (a film that looks quite awful from the trailers), which hits theaters on Friday, Del Rey has lent her voice to Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch”. You can catch a snippet of the 1966 song in the film’s trailer, which she shared on Instagram. Del Rey’s Norman F***ing Rockwell! drops on August 30, with a North American tour launching in September, followed by dates in Europe next February.

