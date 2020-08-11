Music

Linkin Park Release Merchandise Collection

Linkin Park are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album with the release of the Hybrid Theory One Step Closer merchandise collection.

Hats, key rings, hoodies and t-shirts from the collection are available on the band’s website. Radio X found the most expensive item in the collection, a Street Soldier bundle that includes a t-shirt, Hybrid Theory print and five-piece pin set for $75.

Last month, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda promised fans several “surprise” celebrations for Hybrid Theory’s 20th anniversary.

Do you collect band memorabilia? Which is the oldest band t-shirt in your closet?

