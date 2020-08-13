Music

Linkin Park Stream Previously Unreleased Song

With rumors that Linkin Park has multiples celebrations planned to honor Hybrid Theory’s 20th anniversary, the band surprised fans Thursday by streaming a previously unreleased track from 1999 called “She Couldn’t.”

Linkin Park also announced that a 20th-anniversary reissue of their smash debut, Hybrid Theory, will arrive on October 9th, in either a 5-CD set or set with three LPs. A super-deluxe reissue set is coming, too, with live concert DVDs, an 80-page illustrated book and lithographs from members of the band.

Do you remember the first time you heard Linkin Park? Did you own a copy of Hybrid Theory back in 2000?

