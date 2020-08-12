Music

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Needs Your Songwriting Help

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is going to be in the spotlight at Gamescom 2020. He’s writing an original theme song for the event, which is taking place all virtually this year because of coronavirus.

Shinoda is going to write the song live on Twitch today (Wednesday). It’s been teased as “tune in to watch him write it with your help! “Shinoda’s songwriting is scheduled to start at 10 AM PT.

