Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda: ‘The COVID Thing is Scary’

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda told an L.A. radio station that he’s being careful during the pandemic to protect his family. Saying that he’s “not a super-paranoid person” Shinoda did say “The COVID thing is scary. I have friends who are doctors who say ‘This is just the science. This is the reality of the infection rate. You don’t mess around with it.'”

Shinoda is taking extra precautions to prevent a COVID-19 spread in his family since he and one of his kids battle asthma, which could be complicated by the Coronavirus. “We have asthma in the house – my kids and I,” Shinoda revealed. “One of my kids in particular has asthma that’s as bad as mine was when I was a kid. We can’t mess around.”

Do you have a condition that could be complicated by COVID-19? Do you worry more for anyone in your family who may have risky complications?