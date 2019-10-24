Listen to New Music from The 1975

A change in the tone from their 2nd sampling from “Notes On a Conditional Form” after The 1975 served up “People” this summer. This latest track, “Frail State of Mind” finds them closer to what most of us expected the album to sound like.

Don’t forget, you can catch The 1975 on night 1 of the X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Christmas at The Complex on December 2nd. Tickets are on sale now at SmithsTix.com.