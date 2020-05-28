Lit Goes Platinum 21 Years Later

It took more than two decades, but Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy” has finally gone platinum. The 1999 single was certified platinum by the RIAA earlier this month. In fact, it received Gold, Platinum, AND Double Platinum status on the same day. It’s not clear why the RIAA waited until 2020 to certify the song, which was a No. 1 hit in the summer of 1999. Perhaps they were all sleeping with their clothes on, after climbing through the window.

