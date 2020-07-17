Lollapalooza Co-Founder Doesn’t Expect Concerts Until 2022

While many artists are shifting tours to 2021, one concert promoter doesn’t expect to see concerts happening until 2022. Marc Geiger is the co-founder of Lollapalooza and a former talent agent. He feels that there will be many steps to get concert-going right because of coronavirus concerns.

One of the concert industry's top executives believes live music won't fully return until 2022. https://t.co/KiBRouJFw5 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 17, 2020

On a podcast, Geiger said he’s predicting 2022 because, “It’s going to take that long before, what I call, the germaphobic economy is slowly killed off and replaced by the claustrophobia economy — that’s when people want to get out and go out to dinner and have their lives, go to festivals and shows.”

Geiger went on to say he sees 20 roadblocks to overcome to start concerts again. The virus and illness, density of venues, insurance, and liability are all factors that could hold up live music events attended by the public.