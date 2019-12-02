Lorde Albums Towards The Top Of Decade’s Best Albums List

As the 2010s come to a close, the music magazines are busy readying their best of the decade lists. Towards the top of each is Lorde. With just two albums, the crossover singer has climbed the charts and netted a pair of Grammy awards. Pure Heroine, her debut released in 2013 when she was only 16, landed at 23rd on Billboard’s list of 100 greatest albums of the 2010s. NME places Lorde’s sophomore effort, Melodrama, in second, just behind the Arctic Monkeys’ AM on their 100 greatest albums of the decade list, while Pitchfork places it at 14 out of 200, calling the record, “to date, this century’s greatest album-length exploration of the messy transition from teendom to adulthood.”

Best female albums of the 2010s, according to NME: #1. Melodrama – Lorde

#2. Let England Shake – PJ Harvey

#3. Visions – Grimes

#4. Born to Die – Lana Del Rey

#5. Lemonade – Beyoncé

#6. WWAFA, WDWG? – Billie Eilish

#7. Visions Of A Life – Wolf Alice

#8. Body Talk – Robyn