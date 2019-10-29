Marilyn Manson Cancelled Tonight

The snow has taken another fun night out on the town from us tonight. Marilyn Manson was scheduled to perform tonight, but thanks to the snow in Denver, that isn’t going to happen. Here’s the statement from Manson’s Camp:

Due to severe weather and road closures, Marilyn Manson will not be able to perform tonight in Salt Lake City. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Due to severe weather and road closures, Marilyn Manson will not be able to perform tonight in Salt Lake City. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) October 29, 2019

The good news is Satan won’t get ya. The bad news is Tuesday’s suck.