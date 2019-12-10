Marilyn Manson-Mariah Carey Christmas Mashup

If you’re someone who bristles at holiday music, perhaps this could warm your heart. Mashup king Bill McClintock has taken Mariah Carey’s seasonal staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and paired it with Marilyn Manson’s “The Beautiful People.” If you cast a vote to dub Carey’s classic “the most annoying Christmas song of all time,” then “All I Want For Christmas Is The Beautiful People” is definitely for you. Catch Manson tonight (Tuesday) performing at Cyndi Lauper’s holiday benefit concert. Proceeds for the event support Lauper’s True Colors United, which helps homeless LBGTQ+ youth.

