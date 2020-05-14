Mark Hoppus Addresses Tom DeLonge Rumors While Playing ‘Animal Crossing’

Mark Hoppus addressed the rumors that his former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge would one day rejoin the band. Well, sort of. Hoppus answered questions from fans on Tuesday while playing Animal Crossing on Twitch. Asked about DeLonge’s recent comments that he planned to return to Blink “in the future”, Hoppus could only respond “I don’t know.” Hoppus did, however, confirm that new Blink-182 music was on the way, saying “I recorded literally yesterday, so upcoming recording is happening as we speak.”

