Mark Hoppus Is Selling Off Old Blink-182 Gear

Mark Hoppus is selling off a long list of old Blink-182 gear for charity. More than 80 items including guitars, basses, amps, pedals, and road cases are up for sale on Mark’s Reverb.com page. Proceeds from the sale will go towards The Trevor Project, a non-profit aimed at “suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth.”
Please buy my bass. Proceeds go to @TrevorProject and I’ll add an extra $5k on top. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/Uo7FepUMCS
— mark hoppus.🏳️🌈 (@markhoppus) July 2, 2019
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.