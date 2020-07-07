Music

Mark Hoppus Performs Blink-182 Song Inside Video Game

Posted on

Blink-182 can’t play any shows at the moment, so frontman Mark Hoppus is finding new ways to play music – like inside a video game. Hoppus, who has been spending the lockdown streaming on Twitch, was playing the newly-released game The Last Of Us 2 when he found an in-game acoustic guitar simulator.

Hoppus proceeded to sing the Blink classic “Dammit” while strumming the chords using his Playstation controller.

