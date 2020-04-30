Mark Hoppus Ranks Blink-182 Songs In Bracket Form

How bored is Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus during the quarantine? He recently went and ranked his own band’s songs in a tournament bracket. Hoppus accepted a challenge from record label Smartpunk, filling out a March Madness-style bracket ranking 64 different Blink songs. In the end, “Feeling This” won the finals over “I Miss You” to take the crown. Hoppus says he filled out the bracket in “two minutes” by following his gut, then posted it to Twitter so fans could “Argue Online about it.”

I was challenged by @smartpunk and here’s how it played out. Let’s Argue Online about it. pic.twitter.com/vFEUedkFjm — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) April 28, 2020