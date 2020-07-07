Martin Scorsese To Direct Showtime Documentary On New York Dolls Frontman

Legendary director Martin Scorsese will return to the ‘rock doc’ world with a Showtime documentary about New York Dolls frontman David Johansen. The doc will follow Johansen’s childhood on Staten Island, rise to fame with New York Dolls, and later projects such as his alter ego Buster Poindexter. Scorsese has previously directed documentaries about Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, The Band, and George Harrison. He says he’s known Johansen for years and that his music “captures the energy and excitement of New York City.”

