MCR Reunion Raked In Some Serious Cash

Last month’s long-awaited My Chemical Romance reunion show brought in some serious cash. The Dec. 20th show at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium grossed over $1.5 million – a record amount for the nearly 100-year-old venue. The 4,993 tickets sold out instantly and the band also set a new record for merch sales. MCR will play five more gigs in March, headlining festivals in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

