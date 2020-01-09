MCR Reunion Raked In Some Serious Cash

Last month’s long-awaited My Chemical Romance reunion show brought in some serious cash. The Dec. 20th show at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium grossed over $1.5 million – a record amount for the nearly 100-year-old venue. The 4,993 tickets sold out instantly and the band also set a new record for merch sales. MCR will play five more gigs in March, headlining festivals in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

.@MCRofficial made that vampire money because their return was the highest-grossing in the history of the @ShrineLA https://t.co/Z8vt5YM8GT — Alternative Press (@AltPress) January 9, 2020