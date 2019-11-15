Modest Mouse Returns with “Ice Cream Party”

Modest Mouse is back with their new single “Ice Cream Party”, their third single this year. It seems like the band’s happy to release singles here and there because they haven’t announced that the song will be apart of a new album. Modest Mouse’s last album was 2015’s “Strangers To Ourselves.” The band is currently at the end of their tour with The Black Keys and will hit the road again in December for their own tour. Sadly, there are no Salt Lake dates.

