Former Smiths frontman Morrissey is getting ready to release another solo album in March. The singer shared the album’s title, I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, and teased a new song called “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” Morrissey’s last release was 2019’s covers album California Son.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.