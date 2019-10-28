Morrissey Autographing Albums By Other Artists

How much would you pay for an album autographed by Morrissey? How about if it was the singer’s signature but on someone else’s record? According to Louder Than War, Morrissey is apparently signing the jackets of recordings by his favorite artists, then selling them at his concerts. In a photo shared by the site, found on the merch table are albums from David Bowie, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, and Iggy and The Stooges all featuring Morrissey’s John Handcock instead. The markup for the classic records is even greater than what he’s asking for his own LPs.

At Morrissey gigs, on the merch stand, you can buy albums like Aladdin Sane by David Bowie….signed by Morrissey….for $300.

Regardless of what you think of Morrissey, that is just a little bit weird pic.twitter.com/qjCApfodTU — Bands FC (@_Bands_FC) October 28, 2019

In other Moz news, he is also not too happy with the Guardian as illustrated by his wardrobe choice at a recent show.