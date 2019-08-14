Mr. Bungle Announces First Live Show In 20 Years

Nearly two decades ago, Mr. Bungle played their last show together, just one year following the release of their final album, California, in 1999. But they’ll be back to the stage this winter and they’re bringing some friends along. The experimental rockers will hit three cities in February – Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Brooklyn – playing their 1986 demo, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, in its entirety. Tickets go on sale Friday. Joining Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton, and Trey Spruance for the ride are Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

See you in 2020. No joke. pic.twitter.com/G14IfLnO34 — MrBungle (@MrBungle) August 13, 2019