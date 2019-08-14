Mumford and Sons and Portugal. the Man Covered Hendrix at USANA

The biggest disappointment of last night’s concert at USANA was the fact that no one really seemed to care that Portugal. the Man was opening for Mumford and Sons. While it was a big Mumford crowd in attendance last night, I was surprised the crowd wasn’t up on its feet as Portugal wrapped their set with “Feel It Still” – a song that’s been more places than Rick Steves. I really hope Portugal. the Man returns on their own headlining tour. The last time they were in Salt Lake was at Red Butte and we know the level of difficulty at getting tickets to some of those shows are harder than cracking what really happened to Epstein.

Anyway, to wrap up the 7-song encore, Marcum Mumford brought their over-achieving opener back up on stage to cover Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watch Tower.”