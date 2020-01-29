My Chemical Romance Announce Long-Awaited North American Reunion Tour

The rumors are true- My Chemical Romance will bring their reunion tour to North America in the fall. The band announced the tour Wednesday with an epic 13-minute promo video titled “A summoning…” The 18-date swing kicks off Sept. 9th in Detroit and wraps up Oct. 11th in Las Vegas. There was no Salt Lake date announced, so you’ll have to road trip to Vegas. You can find the full list of dates here. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31st at noon EST. MCR’s reunion show in L.A. last month brought in more than $1.5 million. The band will be performing in Australia and Japan in March and touring Europe and the UK in June and July.

