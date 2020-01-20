My Chemical Romance Announce UK Headlining Show

If you weren’t able to see My Chemical Romance at their Los Angeles reunion concert last month, you’ve got another chance to catch them this summer. Just get your passport out.

The newly reunited rockers will travel across the pond for a headlining show at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, UK on June 20. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 24. In typical MCR form, the band released a two-and-a-half-minute teaser video chock full of cryptic images, titled An Offering, to announce the gig. Elsewhere on the band’s schedule are March 2020 dates for Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.