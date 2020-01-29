Music

My Chemical Romance Fans Believe North American Tour Announcement Is Coming

Since reuniting, My Chemical Romance has announced shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and a European tour. But so far nothing in North America. However eagle-eyed fans believe the New Jersey rockers are planning something big. On Tuesday, the band posted a video that displayed a bunch of symbols said to be part of the Wiccan alphabet. When decoded, it seems to spell out a list of cities across the US and Canada. If true, the cities would include Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn, Toronto, Atlanta, Tacoma, Newark, Philadelphia, Boston, Sacramento, Detroit, and Denver.

