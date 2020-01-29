My Chemical Romance Fans Believe North American Tour Announcement Is Coming

Since reuniting, My Chemical Romance has announced shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and a European tour. But so far nothing in North America. However eagle-eyed fans believe the New Jersey rockers are planning something big. On Tuesday, the band posted a video that displayed a bunch of symbols said to be part of the Wiccan alphabet. When decoded, it seems to spell out a list of cities across the US and Canada. If true, the cities would include Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn, Toronto, Atlanta, Tacoma, Newark, Philadelphia, Boston, Sacramento, Detroit, and Denver.

Come with your arms raised high! My Chemical Romance (@mcrofficial) fans have started to decode the band’s most recent teaser to include possible tour dates https://t.co/WcmLHPD01H — Alternative Press (@AltPress) January 28, 2020