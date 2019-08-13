My Chemical Romance Launch Merch Line

While My Chemical Romance still maintains that they aren’t reuniting, their actions and open-ended answers aren’t exactly helping quell those rumors. The New Jersey rockers just launched a new, limited-edition “You Wear Me Out” merch line featuring “distressed” looking t-shirts and tank-tops. Earlier this year, frontman Gerard Way replied, “I don’t think so…” when asked if the band was getting back together. Guitarist Frank Iero also denied that they’ll play again, but added, “I survived a bus accident, so anything is possible.”

Could this be a Coachella 2020 thing?

