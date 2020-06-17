My Chemical Romance Postpone Reunion Tour

2020 was supposed to be a year full of big-time rock reunions: Motley Crue, Rage Against The Machine – and My Chemical Romance, the latest band to push their long-awaited reunion to next year.

On Wednesday, the band announced rescheduled dates for their U.S. tour, which now kicks off September 8th, 2021 in Philadelphia and includes a headlining spot at Chicago’s Riot Fest on Sep. 18th.

The band is also giving fans a little financial flexibility and allowing ticket refunds if they can't attend or just need the money.