My Chemical Romance Postpone Reunion Tour

2020 was supposed to be a year full of big-time rock reunions: Motley Crue, Rage Against The Machine – and My Chemical Romance, the latest band to push their long-awaited reunion to next year.
https://t.co/WvVL2QOoUn pic.twitter.com/JFYhuqK9N2
— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) June 16, 2020
On Wednesday, the band announced rescheduled dates for their U.S. tour, which now kicks off September 8th, 2021 in Philadelphia and includes a headlining spot at Chicago’s Riot Fest on Sep. 18th.
The band is also giving fans a little financial flexibility and allowing ticket refunds if they can't attend or just need the money.
