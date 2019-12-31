Music

My Chemical Romance Rumored To Play Coachella

Posted on

My Chemical Romance fans are about to shout “I’m not OK” if these rumors pan out to be true. According to sources speaking to Consequence of Sound, the newly reunited rockers will perform at next year’s Coachella festival, along with headliners Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott.

MCR, who just returned to the stage in Los Angeles earlier this month after a several year absence, has not confirmed the report. Currently, they have shows scheduled in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, but nothing further in North America. Also said to be appearing at the desert music fest in April are Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, and Australian electronic musician Flume.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top