My Chemical Romance Rumored To Play Coachella

My Chemical Romance fans are about to shout “I’m not OK” if these rumors pan out to be true. According to sources speaking to Consequence of Sound, the newly reunited rockers will perform at next year’s Coachella festival, along with headliners Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott.

BREAKING: My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) are rumoured to be performing at @coachella next year https://t.co/1aRcqJRzjq — Alternative Press (@AltPress) December 31, 2019

MCR, who just returned to the stage in Los Angeles earlier this month after a several year absence, has not confirmed the report. Currently, they have shows scheduled in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, but nothing further in North America. Also said to be appearing at the desert music fest in April are Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, and Australian electronic musician Flume.

Happy Holidays from us to you. It’s really nice to be back. Photo by @ufgogh pic.twitter.com/u9gHDZ6PKd — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) December 24, 2019