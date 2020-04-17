My Chemical Romance Selling Masks To Raise Money For MusiCares

If you’re looking to stay healthy and stylish during this pandemic, plus do some good for those in the music industry who are affected by the coronavirus, check out what My Chemical Romance is offering. The Garden State rockers are selling face masks, with the proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Originally created by their late manager for fans to wear during desert shows, the band felt now was the right time to drop them. If you are interested, MCR cautions, “These are fabric face masks. They are not N95 nor anti-microbial. Please use them responsibly.” The masks are on sale here.

