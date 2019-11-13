Need a Reason to Visit Boston This Spring?

Boston Calling rings early! The Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers have been announced as two of three headliners for 2020 Boston Calling, Boston Magazine reports. It’s an early memo to fans since the event usually waits until January to name acts. The good new is you have plenty of time to book hotel and airfare. Some tickets will go on sale tomorrow at BostonCalling.com.

