New Album From My Morning Jacket Out Friday

My Morning Jacket fans just got quite the surprise – a new album that will be out in just a few days. On Tuesday, the band announced that The Waterfall II – its first album in five years – will be out this Friday, July 10th. The album is the long-awaited follow-up to MMJ’s 2015 album The Waterfall. Frontman Jim James says he was inspired to finish it after listening to one of the tracks during the pandemic lockdown. The album will be out digitally on July 10th with CD and vinyl editions arriving in August.

Announcing THE WATERFALL II – a brand new album, available everywhere this Friday July 10. Join us for a listening party Thursday evening at 9pm ET on our Facebook and YouTube pages, where we’ll be sharing the album in full for the very first time! https://t.co/0f0C0t61S3 pic.twitter.com/1QN6npD60A — my morning jacket (@mymorningjacket) July 7, 2020