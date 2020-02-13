Music

New Album From The Cure Coming ‘Soon’ Says Robert Smith

Posted on

It’s been a dozen years since fans of The Cure have heard new music from the band. But it looks like the wait is about to come to an end. Speaking with NME after their awards ceremony on Wednesday, Robert Smith revealed that two albums are on the way, with a third that’s “just an hour of me.” “The first one will definitely be out soon, we’re wrapping it up now and it’s going to be mixed. But until it’s completed, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out more than anyone else, trust me!” says the frontman. As for when is “soon,” Smith replies, “I’m too old to commit to idiot things like that, wait and see.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top