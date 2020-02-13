New Album From The Cure Coming ‘Soon’ Says Robert Smith

It’s been a dozen years since fans of The Cure have heard new music from the band. But it looks like the wait is about to come to an end. Speaking with NME after their awards ceremony on Wednesday, Robert Smith revealed that two albums are on the way, with a third that’s “just an hour of me.” “The first one will definitely be out soon, we’re wrapping it up now and it’s going to be mixed. But until it’s completed, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out more than anyone else, trust me!” says the frontman. As for when is “soon,” Smith replies, “I’m too old to commit to idiot things like that, wait and see.”

Robert Smith Says The Cure Will Release a New Album 'Soon'https://t.co/LZOb7el8li pic.twitter.com/uBtkfn7zhp — SPIN (@SPIN) February 13, 2020