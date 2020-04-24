New Book Claims Eddie Van Halen Once Held Gun to Fred Durst’s Head

He may have a happy-go-lucky persona when he’s on stage, but a new book paints legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen in a very different light, reporting he once held a loaded gun to the head of Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. The story appears in Andrew Bennett’s new book, “Eruption in the Canyon: 212 Days and Nights with the Genius of Eddie Van Halen.” The incident allegedly occurred after Van Halen attended a party at Durst’s house and left several pieces of his equipment behind, according to Bennett. When Durst failed to return Van Halen’s phone calls, the guitarist showed up at Durst’s home in an “assault vehicle” that sported an illegal “shine gun mount on the back,” Bennett writes. Van Halen then approached Durst, put a gun to his head, and said, “Where’s my sh**, motherf***er?,” Bennett recalls. Durst ordered one of his employees to gather the gear while Van Halen — who was shirtless. wearing combat boots and had his hair pulled up in a “Samurai bun” — smoked a cigarette on the front lawn, the book claims.

