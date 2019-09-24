New Book Explores Soundgarden’s History

Author Greg Pato has written what he says is “the complete” story on legendary Seattle band Soundgarden. The book, Dark Black and Blue, features stories from the road, behind-the-scene looks at the band and the stories behind the band’s biggest hits. The book also examines the surprising suicide death of vocalist Chris Cornell in 2017. Dark Black and Blue features contributions from Pantera’s Phil Anselmo, Monster Magnet’s Dave Wyndorf, Marky Ramone and Matt Pinfield. The book is now available on Amazon.

