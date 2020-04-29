New Daft Punk Music Confirmed With a Film Score on the Way

Good news Daft Punk fans, new music is on the way. The French duo confirmed they will collaborate with Dario Argento for his new film Occhiali Neri, or “Black Glasses.” After learning about Argento’s production Daft Punk reached out to the filmmaker about scoring the film. The film is set in Rome and is about a Chinese woman and child. Dario’s daughter will also be featured in the film. Daft Punk is set to go to Rome to meet Argento when time presents. Filming for the movie is scheduled to take place in September, however, it could be pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

