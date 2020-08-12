New David Bowie Releases: ‘Young Americans’ Reissue, New Live Album

David Bowie has been gone since 2016, and yet the legendary artist is as prolific as ever. Two new Bowie releases will be out in the next month, starting with this Friday’s 15-track live album Something In The Air (Live Paris 1999). Next month will see a special 45th-anniversary vinyl reissue of Bowie’s landmark Young Americans album, due out Sept. 18th.

